Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BETWEEN THE LINES
Click Here for More on BETWEEN THE LINES

VIDEO: Get a First Look at BETWEEN THE LINES, Now Playing Off-Broadway

Watch clips from the songs 'Inner Thoughts', 'Mr. Darcy and Me', and 'Something to Hold On To.'

Aug. 9, 2022  

All new video clips have been released from BETWEEN THE LINES, now playing at the Tony Kiser Theater off-Broadway.

The clips include the full song "Inner Thoughts," a clip from "Mr. Darcy and Me," which features the hilarious Vicki Lewis, and a clip of "Something to Hold On To."

Check out the video below!

BETWEEN THE LINES is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood by the handsome Prince Oliver. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah discovers how to find her place in the real world while keeping her dreams alive.

Produced by Daryl Roth (Kinky Boots, Indecent) and based on the novel by international bestselling author Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer, BETWEEN THE LINES stars Arielle Jacobs as Delilah, Jake David Smith as Prince Oliver, Vicki Lewis as Ms. Winx/Jessamyn Jacobs/Mrs. Brown/Kyrie, Hillary Fisher as Allie/Princess Seraphima, Will Burton as Frump/Ryan, Jerusha Cavazos as Janice/Marina, John Rapson as Dr. Ducharme/Rapskulio, Wren Rivera as Jules/Ondine, Sean Stack as Martin/Troll/Dad/Delivery Person, and Julia Murney as Grace/Queen Maureen. They are joined by understudies Heather Ayers, Dan Hoy, Martin Landry and Aubrey Matalon.

Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and choreographed by Paul McGill (The Legend of Georgia McBride), BETWEEN THE LINES features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas) and music & lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson (Apple TV+'s "Central Park"), in their New York theatre debuts.

Ghostlight Records has announced plans for an original cast recording of BETWEEN THE LINES. The album - produced by Michael Croiter and Greg Anthony Rassen - is being recorded beginning Monday, August 8, with a release date due for later this season.

Between the Lines
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Stories

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


VIDEO: Go Inside Opening Night Of Broadway-Bound THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA In Chicago
August 7, 2022

The world premiere production of The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical has officially opened in Chicago! The production began performances on July 19th, and celebrated opening night tonight, August 7th. The production runs through August 21st at Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre. Watch the opening night curtain speeches from producer Kevin McCollum and director Anna D. Shapiro.
VIDEO: Watch ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park
August 4, 2022

Today's lineup featured Disney on Broadway shows including performances from the Broadway casts of Aladdin and The Lion King, plus songs from Frozen. Watch the video here!
VIDEO: Get A First Look At The Muny's THE COLOR PURPLE
August 4, 2022

Get a first look at The Muny's production of The Color Purple, which began performances August 3rd and runs through August 9th, 2022.
VIDEO: Take a Gander Downtown with COME FROM AWAY
August 4, 2022

Come From Away is in its final summer on Broadway, which means you have just two more months to catch it at its home at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. When you do, take a gander downtown to check out the show's downtown partners, including One World Observatory, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, and the World Trade Center.
VIDEO: Get a First Look at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's THE NOSEBLEED
August 1, 2022

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of The Nosebleed will run through Sunday, August 28 at the Claire Tow Theater. A new play written and directed by Aya Ogawa, Ogawa will also be featured in the production, along with Drae Campbell, Ashil Lee, Chris Manley, Saori Tsukada, and Kaili Y. Turner. Get a first look at footage of the production here!