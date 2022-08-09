VIDEO: Get a First Look at BETWEEN THE LINES, Now Playing Off-Broadway

Click Here for More on BETWEEN THE LINES

All new video clips have been released from BETWEEN THE LINES, now playing at the Tony Kiser Theater off-Broadway.

The clips include the full song "Inner Thoughts," a clip from "Mr. Darcy and Me," which features the hilarious Vicki Lewis, and a clip of "Something to Hold On To."

Check out the video below!

BETWEEN THE LINES is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood by the handsome Prince Oliver. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah discovers how to find her place in the real world while keeping her dreams alive.

Produced by Daryl Roth (Kinky Boots, Indecent) and based on the novel by international bestselling author Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer, BETWEEN THE LINES stars Arielle Jacobs as Delilah, Jake David Smith as Prince Oliver, Vicki Lewis as Ms. Winx/Jessamyn Jacobs/Mrs. Brown/Kyrie, Hillary Fisher as Allie/Princess Seraphima, Will Burton as Frump/Ryan, Jerusha Cavazos as Janice/Marina, John Rapson as Dr. Ducharme/Rapskulio, Wren Rivera as Jules/Ondine, Sean Stack as Martin/Troll/Dad/Delivery Person, and Julia Murney as Grace/Queen Maureen. They are joined by understudies Heather Ayers, Dan Hoy, Martin Landry and Aubrey Matalon.

Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and choreographed by Paul McGill (The Legend of Georgia McBride), BETWEEN THE LINES features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas) and music & lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson (Apple TV+'s "Central Park"), in their New York theatre debuts.

Ghostlight Records has announced plans for an original cast recording of BETWEEN THE LINES. The album - produced by Michael Croiter and Greg Anthony Rassen - is being recorded beginning Monday, August 8, with a release date due for later this season.