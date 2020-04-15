VIDEO: Get Ready for Friday's Livestream by Watching Highlights From The Disney on Broadway 25th Anniversary Concert!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Put your best Newsies tapping shoes on and grab your magic lamps, because the BC/EFA's Disney on Broadway anniversary concert livestream is back on for Friday, April 17, 2020! Watch highlights from the November 4, 2019 show below!

Watch the stream beginning at 7 pm Eastern, on Broadway World! Ryan McCartan (Frozen, TV's Liv and Maddie) will host the stream live from his family's home and will interview special Disney on Broadway stars, from their homes, throughout the evening.

The online playback will raise money for Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which is helping everyone in the theater and performing arts community impacted by the pandemic.

The concert, dubbed Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway was presented onstage November 4, 2019, and featured a cast of 79 performers and a 15-piece orchestra. The sparkling silver anniversary event at the New Amsterdam Theatre, home to Disney's smash hit Aladdin, raised $570,426 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The streamed show will feature performances by Jelani Alladin (Hercules), Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, School of Rock - The Musical), Christian Borle (Little Shop of Horrors, Mary Poppins), Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Beauty and the Beast), Lauryn Ciardullo (Aladdin), Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, Waitress), Merle Dandridge (Tarzan, Aida), Lindiwe Dlamini (The Lion King), Bongi Duma (The Lion King), Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Bradley Gibson (The Lion King), Whoopi Goldberg (TV's The View), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Aida), April Holloway (Aladdin), James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton), Adam Jacobs (Aladdin), Ramona Keller (Hercules), Nina Lafarga (Frozen), Tamika Lawrence (Hercules, Come From Away), Norm Lewis (Once on This Island, The Little Mermaid), Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical), Tshidi Manye (The Lion King), Sibusiso Ngema (The Lion King), Ashley Park (Mean Girls, Grand Horizons), Adam Pascal (Rent), Krysta Rodriguez (Hercules), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Sherie Rene Scott (The Little Mermaid), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), Josh Strickland (Tarzan), Katie Terza (Aladdin), Marisha Wallace (Aladdin, Something Rotten!), Rema Webb (Hercules, The Lion King), Alton Fitzgerald White (The Lion King) and Syndee Winters (Hamilton, The Lion King).

The show also includes a much-anticipated, high-energy reunion of 18 Newsies from the show's Broadway and national touring productions, and a moving performance from Broadway Inspirational Voices.





