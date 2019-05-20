VIDEO: Get A First Look At the New AUGUST RUSH Musical

May. 20, 2019  

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the new musical, AUGUST RUSH, on stage now in Chicago! Check out the new video below!

Chicago audiences are the first to see the world premiere of August Rush: The Musical a never-before-seen musical based on the original Oscar-nominated Warner Bros film about a musically gifted orphan and the search for his birth parents.

For the first time since launching its own Broadway Series in 2011, Aurora's Paramount Theatre is presenting a world premiere musical. John Doyle, the internationally acclaimed director who earned a Tony Award for Sweeney Todd and also staged the Broadway revival of The Color Purple starring Jennifer Hudson, helms Paramount's production, running April 24-June 2, 2019.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



