VIDEO: Deliver Us! Watch Highlights from THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Musical at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

The first stage production of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, based on the Dreamworks animated feature, is now on stage at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley and BroadwayWorld has a first look at the production!

Check out the video below!

Read more: Check out our interview with composer Stephen Schwartz!

The role of Moses is played by Diluckshan Jeyaratnam. His international credits include Shubidua The Musical and Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame at the Fredericia Teater in Denmark, and Jesus Christ Superstar and Cats with MCH Musicals at the Herning Congress Center.

Broadway actor/singer Jason Gotay co-stars as Ramses, Moses' adoptive brother and successor to the Pharaoh. Gotay has been seen on Broadway as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, and as Randall in the original cast of Bring It On the Musical. His extensive Off-Broadway and regional credits include Paper Mill Playhouse, Theatre Under The Stars, concerts at Jazz at Lincoln Center and 54 Below, and the national tour of Bring It On the Musical. Among his television credits, he was seen as the Lost Boy Toodles in NBC's recent Peter Pan Live.

The cast also features Brennyn Lark (Tzipporah), Tom Nelis (Pharaoh Seti), Christina Sajous (Queen Tuya), Julia Motyka (Miriam), Will Mann (High Priest Hotep), David Crane(Aaron), Ayelet Firstenberg (Youcheved), Jamila Sabares-Klemm (Nefertari), Paul-Jordan Jansen (Jethro), and Natalie Schroeder and Alexandra Van De Poel will alternate as Young Miriam.

The creative team features musical score and lyrics come from Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell, Pippin), with book by Philip LaZebnik (Pocahontas, Mulan). Scott Schwartz directs the debut production, and Sean Cheesman choreographs.

The production is now on stage through November 5th. For more information visit www.theatreworks.org.