VIDEO: Get A First Look At Goodspeed's OLIVER!

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Goodspeed's production of OLIVER! Check out video highlights from the production below!

Charles Dickens' beloved orphan makes his Goodspeed debut in the hope-filled musical set in the dark shadows of Victorian London. Bounced from workhouse to forced labor, Oliver Twist escapes to the streets where he meets Fagin, the Artful Dodger and a band of child pickpockets. Will he find love, home and happiness before it's too late? Consider yourself part of the family with the colorful international smash that gave the world "Where Is Love?," "Food! Glorious Food!" and "As Long As He Needs Me." Oliver! is made possible in part by Liberty Bank, the Lucille Lortel Foundation, Masonicare at Chester Village and The Shops at Mohegan Sun.

Oliver!, featuring book, music and lyrics by Lionel Bart, is directed by Rob Ruggiero and choreographed by James Gray.

Oliver Twist is by Elijah Rayman. Elijah has been in productions since he was five years old, most recently in the role of Mamillius in The Winter's Tale at New York's Theatre for a New Audience. The role of Fagin is played by Donald Corren who returns to Goodspeed having previously appeared in the musical Nöel. His Broadway credits include Souvenir, and Torch Song Trilogy. Off-Broadway Donald has performed in The Fantastics (Jerry Orbach Theatre), Old Jews Telling Jokes (Westside Theatre) and The Soap Myth (Roundabout Black Box). Regionally Corren has performed in numerous productions including The Fabulous Lipitones (George Street Playhouse), My Fair Lady (The Guthrie Theatre) as well as productions at Pittsburgh Public Theatre, Arena Stage, Old Globe and many more.

Bill Sikes plays Brandon Andrus who previously performed in the Goodspeed productions of Annie Get Your Gun and Camelot. Mr. Andrus was in the 2014 Broadway revival of Side Show and the National Tours of Jersey Boys and Oklahoma!. Brandon's Off-Broadway and regional credits includeLiberty: A Monumental Musical (42West NYC), Carmen: An Afro-Cuban Jazz Musical (Olney Theatre), Spamalot (Geva Theatre), Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice, A Musical (La Mirada), For Goodness Sake (Musicals Tonight) and many more. Actress EJ Zimmerman will play Nancy. Ms. Zimmerman's musical theatre credits include Broadway's Les Misérables, the First National Tour of Avenue Q, Off-Broadway's Disenchanted! and Miss Saigon at Riverside Theatre, Arvada Center and Actors' Playhouse. The Artful Dodger will be played by Gavin Swartz. In addition to playing Nigel in Broadway's Matilda the Musical he has performed regionally in Les Misérables and in A Christmas Story The Musical.

Oliver! is directed Rob Ruggiero who has directed numerous Goodspeed productions including Rags, Carousel, Camelot, Show Boat, 1776 and Fiddler on the Roof. He has received numerous awards and nominations for his regional work including multiple Connecticut Critics Circle Awards. Mr. Ruggiero conceived and directed the original musical revue Make Me a Song: The Music of William Finn which garnered him nominations for both Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Mr. Ruggiero currently serves as the Producing Artistic Director at TheaterWorks in Hartford, where he conceived and directed the highly successful Ella, a production that received Kevin Kline and Joseph Jefferson Awards and has since been produced at major regional theaters around the country.

Oliver! runs through September 8, 2018.

Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open seven days a week, or online at goodspeed.org. For show highlights, exclusive photos, special events and more, visit at goodspeed.org.

