VIDEO: Get A Behind The Scenes Look At Berkeley Rep's AIN'T TOO PROUD

BroadwayWorld has a behind the scenes look at Berkley Rep's AINT TOO PROUD!

A new musical, AIN'T TOO PROUD-THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS chronicles the journey of five young men on the streets of Detroit who became music legends. After discovery by Berry Gordy, who signed them to his label, The Temptations wrote their first hit- and the rest is music history. From when they first met, to their rise to fame, to how they almost fell apart amidst the civil unrest of the city around them, AIN'T TOO PROUD brings new light to the formation and career of one of R&B music's most legendary groups.

AIN'T TOO PROUD has a book by Dominique Morisseau, music and lyrics from The Legendary Motown Catalog, music by arrangement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing, orchestrations by Harold Wheeler, music direction and arrangement by Kenny Seymour, choreography by Sergio Trujillo, and direction by Des McAnuff.

The cast features Derrick Baskin as Otis Williams, Ephraim Sykes as David Ruffin, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jared Joseph as Melvin Franklin, and Jeremy Pope as Eddie Kendricks. The cast also features Esther Antoine, Shawn Bowers, Jeremy Cohen, E. Clayton Cornelious, Rodney Earl Jackson Jr., Taylor Symone Jackson, Jahi Kearse, Jarvis B. Manning, Devin L. Roberts, Rashidra Scott, Caliaf St. Aubyn, Nasia Thomas, Christian Thompson, and Candice Marie Woods.

AIN'T TOO PROUD runs through October 22. Find more information here!

Related Articles