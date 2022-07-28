Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hamilton
VIDEO: German Cast of HAMILTON Performs 'The Schuyler Sisters'

Performances of Hamilton in Hamburg, Germany begin on September 24, 2022 for a run currently booking through the end of September 2023.

Jul. 28, 2022  

Hamilton is officially coming to Germany this year! The cast has been announced for the musical, which will be led by Benet Monteiro in the title role. Watch an all new video of the cast singing the 'The Schuyler Sisters.'

The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation.

From bastard orphan to George Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to the Treasury secretary who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, Hamilton is an exploration of a political mastermind. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this new musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.

Hamilton
