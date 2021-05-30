VIDEO: George Salazar Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with Broadway favorite George Salazar, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, May 30 (3pm and 8pm).

"Seth just said to sing whatever I want to sing! So I'll be singing songs that got me into theatre- like the songs that I obsessed over back in high school," explained Salazar. "I'm singing songs that I sing in the shower! I'm singing songs that are most private to me, I guess. They are songs that I sing when no one is around kinda shamelessly... over and over again."

"I was actually running through the setlist with my boyfriend last night and he was like, 'George... this is a lot of ballads and they're all kinda dark and sad...' and I was like, 'Oh, well!'"

George Salazar is best known for playing Michael Mell in Be More Chill (garnering a Lucille Lortel Award, two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, and Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award nominations). He was most recently seen as Seymour in the critically-acclaimed Pasadena Playhouse production of Little Shop of Horrors. Other NY theater credits include Godspell (2011 Bway revival), The Lightning Thief (Drama Desk nom.); tick, tick...BOOM!; Here Lies Love. TV: Superstore; Nancy Drew; Bull; Divorce. Albums: Two-Player Game, Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief, The Jonathan Larson Project, Godspell. @georgesalazar