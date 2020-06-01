Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Gavin Gregory Sings 'Wheels of a Dream' in Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series

Article Pixel Jun. 1, 2020  

While the stages remain dark during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Milwaukee Rep is rallying its creative resources to bring the world-class theater audiences have come to know and love directly into homes. Over the next few weeks, Milwaukee Rep will bring theater from Our Home to Your Home in several unique ways.

In the latest installment, Gavin Gregory sings 'Wheels of a Dream'.

Check it out below!

Gavin Gregory's credits include:

BROADWAY: Porgy & Bess U/S Crown Richard Rodgers Theatre Diane Paulus; The Color Purple U/S Harpo, Buster, African Chief Broadway Theatre Gary Griffen; Showboat Ensemble Carnegie Hall Paul Gemignani

NATIONAL TOUR: The Lion King, 1st National Tour, U/S Mufasa/Scar, Featured Ensemble Disney (Gazelle Tour) Julie Taymor; Kinky Boots 1st National Tour Simon SR., Ensemble


Next on Stage

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • QUIZ: Which Broadway Song Matches Your Personality?
  • VIDEO: Watch HAIRSPRAY LIVE!, Starring Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Kristin Chenoweth, and More- Live Now!
  • Governor Cuomo Announces New York City Will Begin First Phase of Reopening
  • Josh Groban To Present Virtual Livestream Concert, June 27