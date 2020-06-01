VIDEO: Gavin Gregory Sings 'Wheels of a Dream' in Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

While the stages remain dark during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Milwaukee Rep is rallying its creative resources to bring the world-class theater audiences have come to know and love directly into homes. Over the next few weeks, Milwaukee Rep will bring theater from Our Home to Your Home in several unique ways.

In the latest installment, Gavin Gregory sings 'Wheels of a Dream'.

Check it out below!

Gavin Gregory's credits include:

BROADWAY: Porgy & Bess U/S Crown Richard Rodgers Theatre Diane Paulus; The Color Purple U/S Harpo, Buster, African Chief Broadway Theatre Gary Griffen; Showboat Ensemble Carnegie Hall Paul Gemignani

NATIONAL TOUR: The Lion King, 1st National Tour, U/S Mufasa/Scar, Featured Ensemble Disney (Gazelle Tour) Julie Taymor; Kinky Boots 1st National Tour Simon SR., Ensemble

