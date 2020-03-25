VIDEO: GROUNDHOG DAY Star John Sanders Sings 'Night Will Come'

John Sanders, who was most recently on Broadway in Groundhog Day the Musical, offered some inspirational words in the form of a song. Sanders performed a guitar arrangement of Night Will Come, a song written by Tim Minchin for Groundhog Day.

"So many are hurting right now, and I know from our show that this song resonates with people during tough times," Sanders said.

Watch his performance below.

Sanders' other Broadway credits include Matilda and Peter and the Starcatcher. He has appeared on the National Tours of Peter and the Starcatcher and Mamma Mia!. He appeared Off-Broadway in Cloud Nine (Atlantic) and in Chicago companies such as Goodman, Chicago Shakespeare, Steppenwolf, Writers' Theatre, Drury Lane Oakbrook, Chicago Dramatists, and Stage Left Theatre.

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day was re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical- including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin- with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin.





