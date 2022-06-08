VIDEO: First Look at the New Trailer for MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL North American Tour

Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

The North American Tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical has just released a new trailer.

Check it out below!

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical begins a strictly limited three-week engagement tomorrow through June 26 at the Buell Theatre in Denver.

Following the Denver engagement, Moulin Rouge! The Musical will play the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles (June 30 - September 4, 2022), the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco (September 7 - November 6, 2022), Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa (November 9 - 27, 2022), The Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City (November 30 - December 11, 2022), the Paramount Theatre in Seattle (December 14, 2022 - January 1, 2023), Keller Auditorium in Portland, OR (January 4 - 15, 2023), The Smith Center in Las Vegas (January 18 - February 5, 2023), Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville (February 8 - 19), The Hobby Center in Houston (February 22 - March 12, 2023), Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas (March 15 - April 2, 2023), Saenger Theatre in New Orleans (April 5 - 16, 2023), Fox Theatre in Atlanta (April 19 - 30, 2023), Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham (May 3 - 14, 2023), Playhouse Square in Cleveland (June 7 - July 2, 2023), Kimmel Cultural Campus in Philadelphia (July 5 - 30, 2023) and The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC (August 2 - September 24, 2023). Additional tour stops will be announced next spring. For more information, please visit: MoulinRougeMusical.com.

The cast is led by Courtney Reed as Satine and Conor Ryan as Christian, as well as Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Gabe Martínez as Santiago and Libby Lloyd as Nini. Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer is the Satine Alternate. The cast also includes Nicci Claspell, Harper Miles, Andrés Quintero, Adrienne Balducci, Andrew Brewer, Jack Cahill-Lemme, Sam J. Cahn, Darius Crenshaw, Alexander Gil Cruz, Alexa De Barr, Tamrin Goldberg, Alexis Hasbrouck, Jordan Fife Hunt, Justin Keats, Tyler John Logan, Tanisha Moore, Brayden Newby, Kent Overshown, Amy Quanbeck, Adéa Michelle Sessoms, Jenn Stafford, Denzel Tsopnang, Travis Ward-Osborne, Sharrod Williams, Jennifer Wolfe and Ricardo A. Zayas.

ABOUT Moulin Rouge! THE MUSICAL

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular ... Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music - from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie, and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 21 years ago.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. General management is by Foresight Theatrical.

The Grammy-nominated Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording, produced by Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, is now available by Baz Luhrmann's label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Cast Album chart.