VIDEO: Watch Nicole Kidman Give It Some 'Zazz' in Netflix Adaptation of THE PROM
The film begins streaming December 11.
Nicole Kidman and Jo Ellen Pellman are giving us some Zazz in this first look at the number from Netflix's upcoming adaptation of the Broadway hit The Prom! The film begins streaming December 11. The soundtrack for the upcoming film adaptation of The Prom is also available today, as BroadwayWorld previously reported.
Check out what the critics are saying about The Prom and watch the sneak peek below!
The Prom made its world premiere at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia in 2016 and premiered on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre in October 2018, where it ran for 309 performances. The musical was nominated to seven Tony Awards.
Dee Dee Allen (three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (Tony Award winner James Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), THE HEAD of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose). When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma's predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they HIT THE ROAD with Angie (Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.
