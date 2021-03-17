VIDEO: Final Season of YOUNGER, Starring Sutton Foster, Will Premiere April 15

The seventh and final season of "Younger," starring Sutton Foster, will officially premiere on April 15 on Paramount Plus!

It's all happening. Binge the first four episodes on April 15, and don't miss a single second of the final season on @paramountplus. #ForeverYounger New episodes drop on Thursdays. #YoungerTV pic.twitter.com/z0shWNbXbb - Younger (@YoungerTV) March 17, 2021

From the prolific creator of "Sex and the City" and "Beverly Hills, 90210," "Younger" stars two-time Tony® winner Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis. "Younger" follows Liza Miller (Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing-while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job.

Sutton Foster is a two-time Tony Award winning actress, singer and dancer, best known for her Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning performances in Thoroughly Modern Millie and Anything Goes. She will star in the upcoming Broadway revival of The Music Man opposite Hugh Jackman. Additional notable performances include the titular role in Jeanine Tesori and Brian Crawley's Violet (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle nominations); Princess Fiona in Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire's Shrek The Musical (Outer Critics Circle Award, and Tony, Drama League, and Drama Desk Award nominations); Inga in Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein; Janet Van De Graaff in Casey Nicholaw's The Drowsy Chaperone (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Ovation Award nominations); and Jo in Little Women (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle nominations).