VIDEO: FROZEN Parody Highlights the Excitement of Vaccination Day

Click Here for More Articles on FROZEN

The Holderness Family is back with another parody, which they have been making over the course of the pandemic to keep people smiling even in lockdown!

This time, the family has created a parody of "For the First Time in Forever" from Frozen, all about finally getting vaccinated!

"Appointments are open, I'm group four, I don't have to stay here anymore!" Penn Holderness sings.

Watch the full video below!

Plus, check out one of their parodies from last year here, which includes Broadway favorites like "My Shot" from Hamilton, "Tomorrow" from Annie, "I Dreamed a Dream" from Les Miserables, "Waving Through a Window" from Dear Evan Hansen, "Cabaret" from Cabaret and "Defying Gravity" from Wicked.