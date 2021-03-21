Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: FROZEN Parody Highlights the Excitement of Vaccination Day

"Appointments are open, I'm group four, I don't have to stay here anymore!" Penn Holderness sings.

Mar. 21, 2021  

The Holderness Family is back with another parody, which they have been making over the course of the pandemic to keep people smiling even in lockdown!

This time, the family has created a parody of "For the First Time in Forever" from Frozen, all about finally getting vaccinated!

Watch the full video below!

Plus, check out one of their parodies from last year here, which includes Broadway favorites like "My Shot" from Hamilton, "Tomorrow" from Annie, "I Dreamed a Dream" from Les Miserables, "Waving Through a Window" from Dear Evan Hansen, "Cabaret" from Cabaret and "Defying Gravity" from Wicked.

