VIDEO: Ewan McGregor Talks About Hiding His Obi Wan Return on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Ewan talks about his beard, dressing up for Halloween, trick-or-treating in Scotland, his favorite candy, keeping his return as Obi-Wan Kenobi a secret, reading William Shatner's book on the set of Star Wars with Jar-Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best, his new sequel to The Shining, Doctor Sleep, and his terrifying experience seeing Halloween as a 12-year-old in Holland.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Often hailed as one of the finest actors of his generation, Ewan McGregor consistently captivates audiences with a diverse line-up of roles across a multitude of genres, styles and scope. McGregor was last seen on the London stage in 2008 starring as Iago opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor's Othello at The Donmar Warehouse, in a role he reprised on BBC Radio 3 in May 2008. Prior to that he starred alongside Jane Krakowski, Douglas Hodge and Jenna Russell in the original Donmar Warehouse production of Guys and Dolls at the Piccadilly Theatre in London. For his performance in the leading role of Sky Masterson, McGregor received the LastMinute.com award for Best Actor and was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical. Earlier stage work includes a production of David Halliwell's Little Malcolm and His Struggles Against the Eunuchs, which was first staged at the Hampstead Theatre before transferring to the Comedy Theatre in London's West End. On screen, McGregor will next be seen in John Wells' film adaptation of Tracy Letts' Pulitzer- and Tony-winning play August: Osage County opposite Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" is well known for its huge viral video successes with 5.6 billion views on Youtube alone.

Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include - Mean Tweets, Lie Witness News, Jimmy's Twerk Fail Prank, Unnecessary Censorship, Youtube Challenge, The Baby Bachelor, Movie: The Movie, Handsome Men's Club, Jimmy Kimmel Lie Detective and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum" and a Blurred Lines parody with Robin Thicke, Pharrell, Jimmy and his security guard Guillermo.

Now in its seventeenth season, Kimmel's guests have included: Johnny Depp, Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise, Halle Berry, Harrison Ford, Jennifer Aniston, Will Ferrell, Katy Perry, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, George Clooney, Larry David, Charlize Theron, Mark Wahlberg, Kobe Bryant, Steve Carell, Hugh Jackman, Kristen Wiig, Jeff Bridges, Jennifer Garner, Ryan Gosling, Bryan Cranston, Jamie Foxx, Amy Poehler, Ben Affleck, Robert Downey Jr., Jake Gyllenhaal, Oprah, and unfortunately Matt Damon.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You