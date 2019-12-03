VIDEO: Enjoy DEAR BABY YODA, a New HAMILTON Parody

Baby Yoda has captured the hearts and minds of everyone on the internet. So much so that Ice2Ice has written a love song dedicated to the true star of Disney's 'The Mandalorian' based on 'Dear Theodosia' from Hamilton. Will Baby Yoda survive the brutal 'Star Wars' universe and make it to Season 2? One can only hope (and sing).

Isaac K. Lee and Jason Gallagher, also known as Ice2Ice, re-wrote the song for The Ringer.

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted his praise of the parody earlier tonight.

Watch the sweet, funny video below!





