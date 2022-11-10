VIDEO: Elton John Sings 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' From THE LION KING on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
The Lion King is running on Broadway at the Minskoff Theatre.
Sir Elton John honored The Lion King's 25th Anniversary on Broadway this morning by performing "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" on Good Morning America.
"For a show to have run this long is rare and it's extraordinary and it's one of the greatest things to happen in my life," John said before the performance. "It changed my whole life because it's such a magical show, brilliantly put on the stage by Julie Taymore. Everyone you go and see it, you just get goosebumps."
Watch the complete video performance below! The Lion King on Broadway currently stars Pearl Khwezi, L. Steven Taylor, Brandon A. McCall and more.
While two Broadway juggernauts have previously reached this milestone, The Lion King marks several historic firsts. Never before has a show in its 25th year been playing in so many productions around the world simultaneously and placed in the Top 5 grossing Broadway shows this long - nearly 1,300 consecutive weeks and counting.
Currently, 115,000 people enjoy the show in nine productions on three continents every week. There have been 28 productions over the life of the show, seen by a staggering 110 million people. That is more than the combined populations of Canada, Greece, Sweden, Holland, Denmark and Australia.
The Broadway production opened on November 13, 1997 and has played through four NYC Mayoral administrations, five presidential administrations and 11 Olympics.
Director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor, the first woman to win a Tony Award® for Best Director of a Musical, remains actively involved in the show, launching new productions and maintaining the flagship Broadway production.
Watch the new performance here:
