VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'Nobody' From BANDSTAND

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

Today's number, 'Nobody' from Bandstand!

Bandstand premiered on Broadway in 2017, featuring direction and choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler. The production starred Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, Beth Leavel and more.

Blankenbuehler won the Tony Award for Best Choreography for Bandstand, as well as the Drama Desk Award, and the Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway show. He was also nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Choreography.

Blankenbuehler has been nominated for the Tony Award for Best Choreography five times, winning three: for In the Heights, Hamilton, and Bandstand.





