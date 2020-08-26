VIDEO: Dyllón Burnside to Sing 'Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered' for R&H GOES POP!

'Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered' is from the 1940 Rodgers & Hart musical PAL JOEY.

Today The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization announced the next video in their YouTube series R&H Goes Pop! - At Home. To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart's first professional collaboration, upcoming R&H Goes Pop! episodes will feature new performances from across the legendary duo's catalog of enduring American standards. Today's video will feature Broadway performer Dyllón Burnside (FX's "Pose") performing "Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered" from the 1940 Rodgers & Hart musical Pal Joey.

Tune in below at 1pm!

Burnside currently stars as Ricky Evangelista in the hit FX television series "Pose." Additional television credits include "High Maintenance" and NBC's "Peter Pan LIVE!" Burnside was last seen on Broadway as Anthony in the Tupac Shakur-inspired musical, Holler If Ya Hear Me. His new single, "Silence," is now available for streaming and digital download.

R&H Goes Pop! aims to preserve the legacy of Rodgers & Hammerstein by inspiring artists to interpret the R&H classics in a contemporary light. The launch of this YouTube series celebrated and coincided with the 75th anniversary of the team's first collaboration, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! Hosted by Laura Osnes (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific), the video series features the brightest Broadway stars performing and honoring the classic canon of Rodgers & Hammerstein in unique and inventive styles ranging from pop, rock, R&B, soul and country.

R&H Goes Pop! launched in January 2019 with the premiere of a music video featuring Jeremy Jordan singing "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'." The series has also featured Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan, Matt Doyle and Jelani Alladin, Derek Klena, Kyle Selig, Ashley Park, Ryan McCartan, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, Gavin Creel and Katrina Lenk. Each performed songs from Rodgers & Hammerstein musicals, including Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The King and I, South Pacific, The Sound of Music and more. Upcoming videos will feature Lilli Cooper (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, Tootsie), Ariana DeBose (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story), Andy Mientus ("Smash"), Anthony Rapp ("Star Trek: Discovery," Rent) and many more still to be announced!

Since March 2020, The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization has released 14 "At Home" episodes of R&H Goes Pop!, featuring some of Broadway's best performing stripped-down versions of Rodgers & Hammerstein tunes from their living rooms. Previous artists include Jeremy Jordan, Christy Altomare, Jelani Alladin, Ryan McCartan, Matt Doyle, Laura Michelle Kelly, Austin Scott, Syndee Winters and more

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You