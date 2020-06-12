VIDEO: Dream Street Members Reunite to Perform 'It Happens Every Time' in Honor of Chris Trousdale

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

BroadwayWorld was saddened to report last week the passing of Chris Trousdale, former member of Dream Street who began his career on Broadway. He passed away due to COVID-19 at 34 years old.

Dream Street members Gregory Raposo, Matt Ballinger, Frankie Galasso and Jesse McCartney have come together virtually to pay tribute to their bandmate.

Watch below:

