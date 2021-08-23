VIDEO: 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From Andrew Lloyd Webber's SYMPHONIC SUITES

Click Here for More Articles on ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER

Don't Cry For Me Argentina, the second track from Andrew Lloyd Webber's new album 'Symphonic Suites' is out now.

Listen to the full orchestral version in the all new music video below!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Symphonic Suites is now available to pre-order.

The new album will feature three newly orchestrated suites from Evita, The Phantom of the Opera and Sunset Boulevard, recorded by an 81-piece orchestra in a live performance at the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Symphonic Suites will be available on September 10, 2021.

Pre-order the album at https://alw.lnk.to/SymphonicSuitesSo.