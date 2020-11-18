VIDEO: Dolly Parton Talks Holiday Projects & Answers Fan Questions on TODAY SHOW

Dolly Parton discusses how she celebrated the holidays growing up and the birthday video she made for Hoda Kotb. She also opens up about her new Netflix movie, "Christmas on the Square," and coffee table book, "Dolly Parton Storyteller," and takes fan questions via Zoom, as well as chatting with "Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

An internationally renowned superstar, the iconic and irrepressible Dolly Parton has contributed countless treasures to the world of entertainment. Achieving 25 RIAA certified gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards, Dolly has had 25 songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts, a record for a female artist. Dolly has garnered 7 Grammy Awards, 10 COUNTRY MUSIC Association Awards, 5 Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC Awards, 3 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS and is one of only five female artists to win the COUNTRY MUSIC Association's Entertainer of the Year Award.

Making her film debut in the 1980 hit comedy "9 to 5," Dolly earned rave reviews for her performance and an Oscar nomination for writing the title tune, along with her second and third Grammy Awards. Roles in "Steel Magnolias," "Best Little Whorehouse in Texas," "Rhinestone," and "Straight Talk" followed. Dolly saw a cherished dream become a reality in 1986 with the opening of her own theme park, Dollywood, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Dolly is the composer and lyricist for the Broadway musical adaptation of "9 to 5." Her movie musical "Christmas on the Square" will be released on Netflix November 22nd.

