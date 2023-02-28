VIDEO: Disney+ Drops PETER PAN & WENDY Live Action Film Teaser

"Peter Pan & Wendy," a live-action reimagining of the J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 animated classic, will begin streaming April 28, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.

Check out the teaser trailer for the original movie directed by David Lowery ("The Green Knight," "Pete's Dragon"), and get ready to experience the timeless adventure featuring the beloved characters like never before.

"Peter Pan & Wendy" introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.

The film stars Jude Law ("Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore"), Alexander Molony ("The Reluctant Landlord"), Ever Anderson ("Resident Evil: The Final Chapter"), Yara Shahidi ("Grown-ish"), Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering ("A Discovery of Witches"), Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker ("House of Cards"), Alan Tudyk ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"), and Jim Gaffigan ("The Jim Gaffigan Show").

"Peter Pan and Wendy" is directed by David Lowery from a screenplay by David Lowery & Toby Halbrooks ("The Green Knight") based on the novel by J. M. Barrie and the animated film "Peter Pan." The producer is Jim Whitaker ("Pete's Dragon"), with Adam Borba ("A Wrinkle in Time"), Thomas M. Hammel ("Thor: Ragnarok"), and Toby Halbrooks serving as executive producers.

Director/co-writer David Lowery says, "In making 'Peter Pan & Wendy,' we set out to craft a film that honors both the original J.M. Barrie text and Walt Disney's animated adaptation; we wanted to invigorate our retelling with emotional sincerity, an open heart, and a grand yearning for adventure. Hundreds of incredible artists spent many years bringing this film to the screen; I'm excited for audiences to see their work, to go on this ride, and to rediscover an evergreen tale from a new perspective.

Watch the new teaser trailer here:



