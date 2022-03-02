VIDEO: Debra Messing and Company Get Ready to Bring BIRTHDAY CANDLES to Broadway

Birthday Candles is back! The company of Noah Haidle's new play met the press on March 12, 2020, just hours before Broadway officially shut down. Now, they return at last for a limited engagement at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Birthday Candles will begin preview performances on Friday, March 18, 2022, and open officially on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Debra Messing (Will & Grace) returns to the stage as Ernestine Ashworth, who spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon enough, it's her 18th birthday. Even sooner, her 41st. Her 70th. Her 101st. Five generations, dozens of goldfish, an infinity of dreams, one cake baked over a century. What makes a lifetime...into a life? Noah Haidle makes his Broadway debut with a poignant new play as fearless in scope as it is tremendous in heart.

Watch as the company meets the press (again) below!