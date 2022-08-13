VIDEO: Debra Messing & Eli Golden Reveal Their Favorite Moments Filming 13: THE MUSICAL

Click Here for More on 13

Ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere of 13: the Musical, Debra Messing and Eli Golden sat down with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to discuss the movie musical.

During the interview, the pair disucssed their favorite moments filming the new movie, why Golden was originally "intimidated" to film with Messing, and why 13: the Musical is the "perfect movie" right now.

13: the Musical follows Evan Goldman (Eli Golden), who moves from NYC to small-town Indiana with his mother (Debra Messing) after his parents' divorce. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever.

Directed by Tamra Davis, and based on the hugely popular musical 13, which debuted on Broadway in 2008, 13: THE MUSICAL is a coming-of-age journey through the unforgettable ups and downs of preteen life.

Watch the new interview here: