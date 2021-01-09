VIDEO: Debbie Gibson Reflects on Her Time in LES MISERABLES 29 Years Ago

Debbie Gibson posted a video on her Instagram reflecting on her time performing in Les Miserables 29 years ago. She took over the role in the original production in 1992.

In the video, Gibson reflects on her time in the show, and how Richard Jay-Alexander took a chance on casting her at such a young age.

Gibson also talked about her connection to the character of Eponine and what the show meant to her and her career.

For 30 years, Debbie Gibson has proven she's an entertainer of immeasurable talent. From singer, songwriter and musician to actress and dancer, she embodies what it truly means to be an entertainer. A music prodigy, Gibson burst on the Billboard Pop Charts at the age of 16 with the self-penned "Only In My Dreams." The "Original Pop Princess" quickly became the youngest artist ever to write, produce and perform a No. 1 hit song, "Foolish Beat," and entered the Guinness Book of World Records. To date, she is still the youngest female to hold that record. Gibson has sold more than 16 million albums worldwide, performed for British Royalty and hosted "The American Music Awards," produced by friend and legend Dick Clark.

After conquering the pop world with three consecutive albums and world tours, she set her sights on the theater and starred in 17 musicals in 17 years. Gibson made her mark in the Broadway production of Les Miserables as Eponine. She broke box office records in the London West End production of Grease as Sandy. She then took the stage in the U.S. Broadway tours of Grease as Rizzo and "Funny Girl" as Fanny Brice. Gibson also wowed critics as Belle in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Gypsy Rose Lee in Gypsy, The Narrator in the national tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Cinderella in the national production of Cinderella with Eartha Kitt, Velma Kelly in Chicago, and, Sally Bowles in the Broadway revival of Cabaret with Neil Patrick Harris.