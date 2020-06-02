VIDEO: Dave Malloy Announces NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Will Make West Coast Premiere With the Shotgun Players

Dave Malloy made an exciting announcement on Shotgun Players' 2020 Sassafras Virtual Gala! He announced that Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 will have its West Coast premiere as part of Shotgun's spring 2021 season.

Malloy's theatre career was kickstarted by the Shotgun Players, and now he's bringing his most famous show home to them.

Official dates have yet to be announced, and Malloy even acknowledges in the video, "they say spring of 2021, but who knows when we'll be doing things again."

Watch his announcement video below!

Created by three-time Tony nominee Dave Malloy (Ghost Quartet, Preludes) and directed by Tony nominee Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Artistic Director of The TEAM), THE GREAT COMET began previews at Broadway's Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street) on October 18, and officially opened Monday, November 14, 2016.

THE GREAT COMET features a thrilling mix of rock, pop, soul, electronic dance music and classic Broadway. Inspired by a 70-page slice of War And Peace, the immersive staging of this unforgettable epic story brings audiences just inches from the performers as they light up Broadway in an experience like no other. THE GREAT COMET was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical (Josh Groban), Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical (Denée Benton), Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical (Lucas Steele), Outstanding Direction (Rachel Chavkin), Outstanding Original Score (Dave Malloy), Outstanding Book (Dave Malloy), Outstanding Orchestrations (Dave Malloy), Outstanding Choreography (Sam Pinkleton), and Outstanding Costume Design (Paloma Young). THE GREAT COMET received two 2017 Tony Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design (Mimi Lien) and Outstanding Lighting Design (Bradley King).

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You