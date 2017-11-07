VIDEO: Darren Criss in Sexy Teaser for THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE

A troubled path. A dangerous obsession. THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY premieres January 17th on FX. Below, check out a new teaser for the limited series, featuring Darren Criss in the role of serial killer Andrew Cunanan. The GLEE star most recently appeared on Broadway in HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME STORY is the second installment of FX's award-winning limited series, AMERICAN CRIME Story. Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Tom Rob Smith and Dan Minahan are Executive Producers of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story. It is written by Tom Rob Smith, and Ryan Murphy directed the premiere episode of the series, which stars Edgar Ramirez, Darren Criss, Ricky Martin and Penelope Cruz.

The series is produced by FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions. FX's first installment of ACS, The People v. O.J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story, garnered 9 Emmy Awards while collecting 22 nominations. As one of the most critically acclaimed programs of 2016, it also won Golden Globe, BAFTA, AFI, PGA, WGA and TCA awards.

