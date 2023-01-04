Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Danielle Brooks Tried to Get Her Daughter In THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical

Brooks is currently starring in The Piano Lesson on Broadway.

Jan. 04, 2023  

Danielle Brooks appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night to discuss starring on Broadway in The Piano Lesson and filming the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

During the interview, Brooks revealed that she tried to get her daughter to film a scene in The Color Purple movie but it ended up being an "epic fail."

"It was right smack dab during her nap time and so it's like a scene with Fantasia and Ciara and all she's supposed to do is go to Fantasia and she's like 'No, don't touch me, don't touch me.' So I don't know if she has a career in acting," Brooks shared.

Brooks is reprising her Tony-nominated performance as Sofia in the upcoming film, alongside Fantasia Barrino as Celie, Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery, and Ciara and Halle Bailey sharing the role of Nettie. The cast also includes David Alan Grier, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Colman Domingo, and more.

Brooks also discussed starring on Broadway in The Piano Lesson and what it was like working with husband and wife duo Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson on the new film.

The play also features John David Washington as Boy Willie, Trai Byers as Avery, Ray Fisher as Lymon, April Matthis as Grace, Michael Potts as Wining Boy, and Nadia Daniel and Jurnee Swan as Maretha at alternating performances.

The Piano Lesson is produced by Brian Anthony Moreland, Sonia Friedman, Tom Kirdahy, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker.

Watch the new interview here:







Related Stories
THE PIANO LESSON Becomes Highest Grossing August Wilson Play Photo
THE PIANO LESSON Becomes Highest Grossing August Wilson Play
The Broadway revival of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson has officially become the highest grossing Wilson play on Broadway in history.
Trai Byers to Play Final Performance in THE PIANO LESSON This Month Photo
Trai Byers to Play Final Performance in THE PIANO LESSON This Month
Casting changes have been announced through the end of the extended run of The Piano Lesson on Broadway, which concludes on January 29, 2023. See how to purchase tickets and more.
THE PIANO LESSON Might Transfer to the West End in 2023 Photo
THE PIANO LESSON Might Transfer to the West End in 2023
According to a tweet from Deadline Hollywood columnist and International Editor at Large Baz Bamigboye, rumour has it that The Piano Lesson starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, and Danielle Brooks could transfer to the West End in 2023.
VIDEO: LaTanya Richardson Jackson & THE PIANO LESSON Cast Appear on GMA Photo
VIDEO: LaTanya Richardson Jackson & THE PIANO LESSON Cast Appear on GMA
Latanya Richardson and the cast of The Piano Lesson, including Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks, and John David Washington, sat down with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America to open up about the revival. Watch the video of the interview now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Mychael Gabriel Releases New Single 'Sunday Afternoon'Mychael Gabriel Releases New Single 'Sunday Afternoon'
January 3, 2023

MYCHAEL GABRIEL has released his latest single 'Sunday Afternoon' to all major platforms! The single is from his highly anticipated album titled Genesis that is available now! At times heartbreaking, and others tender, Mychael Gabriel’s “Sunday Afternoon” deftly navigates the highs and lows of a relationship.
VIDEO: Straightline Release Video For 'Earth Defenders' Off Latest Album 'Keep Your Cool'VIDEO: Straightline Release Video For 'Earth Defenders' Off Latest Album 'Keep Your Cool'
January 3, 2023

Munich, Germany's Straightline have dropped a video for 'Earth Defenders' off their latest album 'Keep Your Cool.' After more than 2 years in pandemic hell production, Straightline returned with 'Keep Your Cool,' an album filled with their signature metal-infused thrash skate punk. Watch the new music video now!
Reservoir Brings de la Soul's Iconic Catalog to Streaming PlatformsReservoir Brings de la Soul's Iconic Catalog to Streaming Platforms
January 3, 2023

Reservoir is pleased to share that De La Soul’s first six albums, 3 Feet High and Rising (1989), De La Soul Is Dead (1991), Buhloone Mindstate (1993), Stakes Is High (1996), Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump (2000), and AOI: Bionix (2001), will be available to fans everywhere March 3, 2023, on the 34th anniversary of the release of their debut album
VIDEO: SHINER Frontman Allen Epley Unveils New Music Video For 'The EMT' Off Upcoming Debut Solo LP 'Everything'VIDEO: SHINER Frontman Allen Epley Unveils New Music Video For 'The EMT' Off Upcoming Debut Solo LP 'Everything'
January 3, 2023

The result is a record that begs and rewards repeated listenings, 9 songs and 41 minutes including a reimagined song from his band The Life and Times. It’s a rich production that echoes the AM Gold of his childhood but reaches into artistic territories that were generally reserved for Elliott Smith and Sea Change-era Beck. Watch the new video now!
Beyond Wonderland SoCal Lineup Revealed Featuring Tiësto, Kaskade, Dillon Francis, & MoreBeyond Wonderland SoCal Lineup Revealed Featuring Tiësto, Kaskade, Dillon Francis, & More
January 3, 2023

Insomniac Events has unveiled the lineup for the twelfth edition of its beloved two-day electronic dance music staple, Beyond Wonderland SoCal. The revered psychedelic festival returns to the NOS Events Center on Friday, March 24th and Saturday, March 25th, prominently boasting the best names across dubstep, house, techno, hard dance, and more.
share