VIDEO: Danielle Brooks Tried to Get Her Daughter In THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical

Danielle Brooks appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night to discuss starring on Broadway in The Piano Lesson and filming the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

During the interview, Brooks revealed that she tried to get her daughter to film a scene in The Color Purple movie but it ended up being an "epic fail."

"It was right smack dab during her nap time and so it's like a scene with Fantasia and Ciara and all she's supposed to do is go to Fantasia and she's like 'No, don't touch me, don't touch me.' So I don't know if she has a career in acting," Brooks shared.

Brooks is reprising her Tony-nominated performance as Sofia in the upcoming film, alongside Fantasia Barrino as Celie, Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery, and Ciara and Halle Bailey sharing the role of Nettie. The cast also includes David Alan Grier, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Colman Domingo, and more.

Brooks also discussed starring on Broadway in The Piano Lesson and what it was like working with husband and wife duo Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson on the new film.

The play also features John David Washington as Boy Willie, Trai Byers as Avery, Ray Fisher as Lymon, April Matthis as Grace, Michael Potts as Wining Boy, and Nadia Daniel and Jurnee Swan as Maretha at alternating performances.

The Piano Lesson is produced by Brian Anthony Moreland, Sonia Friedman, Tom Kirdahy, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker.

Watch the new interview here:



