VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Joins Her Grandson For a TikTok Dance Over FaceTime

Dame Judi Dench has taken up a new hobby while in quarantine - TikTok!

Dench joined her grandson, Sam Williams, for a socially-distanced TikTok dance via FaceTime.

Watch the hilariously charming video below!

Judi Dench's grandson is doing TikTok dances with her over FaceTime. I'm obsessed. pic.twitter.com/7yX08ib0rP - Claire Dikecoglu (@claireyfairy1) April 15, 2020

Dame Judi's career in film has successfully traversed the entire landscape of cinema, from acclaimed performances in British independent hits A Room With a View, Notes On a SCANDAL (for which she won the Best Actress BIFA), Philomena and Iris to her legendary role as M in seven James Bond films from Goldeneye to Skyfall. Her global reputation has been cemented with further lauded roles in the hugely successful India-set comedy The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and its sequel, both directed by John Madden; Roald Dahl's Esio Trot, opposite Dustin Hoffman; and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, directed by Tim Burton. She was most recently seen in the film adaptation of Cats, as Old Deuteronomy.

Dame Judi is also revered for her television work. Most recently she starred as Cecily, Duchess of York, in The Hollow Crown for the BBC, and past credits include: The Last of the Blonde Bombshells, for which she received BAFTA and GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS and an Emmy Award nomination; the long-running hit BBC sitcom As Time Goes By; and the critically acclaimed Cranford series, for which she received a number of major award nominations.

Dame Judi's celebrated career on stage has mirrored her achievements on screen, from her most recent, Olivier award-winning role in Kenneth Branagh's The Winter's Tale, to The Vote, directed by Josie Rourke, which was also broadcast live on UK General Election night in a landmark television event. She has regularly collaborated with the leading theatre directors of her era, including Sir Peter Hall (The Royal Family, Hay Fever), Michael Grandage (Peter and Alice, Madame de Sade) and Sir Richard Eyre (Amy's View).





