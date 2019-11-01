VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr. Talk HARRIET on CBS THIS MORNING

Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr. were guests on Friday morning's episode of CBS This Morning to talk about starring in the new film Harriet. Erivo discusses how she prepared physically and mentally to play Harriet Tubman, while Odom Jr. talks about why he thinks it took so long for this story to make it to the big screen.

Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET (in theatres November 1), tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.

