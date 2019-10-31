VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo Talks HARRIET and Her EGOT Status on THE LATE SHOW

Cynthia Erivo was a guest on Wednesday night's episode of THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert to talk about starring in Harriet! During the interview, Colbert brings up how Erivo could become the youngest person ever to achieve EGOT status if her performance as Harriet Tubman earns her an Oscar.

Watch the interview below!

Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET (in theatres November 1), tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You