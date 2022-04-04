VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo, Rachel Zegler, Ben Platt & Leslie Odom Jr. Sing Sondheim For the GRAMMYs In Memoriam

Cynthia Erivo, Rachel Zegler, Ben Platt, and Leslie Odom Jr. took to the stage at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards to sing the music of Stephen Sondheim for the In Memoriam.

The medley performance included "Not a Day Goes By," "Send in the Clowns," and "Somewhere."

The GRAMMYs were broadcast last night, April 3, on CBS. The complete ceremony is now streaming on Paramount+. Check out the full list of winners here.

Stephen Sondheim is the winner of an Academy Award, numerous Tony Award, multiple Grammy Awards and a Pulitzer Prize. Some of his other accolades include a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Kennedy Center Honors (1993), the National Medal of Arts (1996), the American Academy of Arts and Letters' Gold Medal for Music (2006) and a special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre (2008).

Sondheim wrote the music and lyrics for Road Show (2008), Passion (1994), Assassins (1991), Into the Woods (1987), Sunday in the Park with George (1984), Merrily We Roll Along (1981), Sweeney Todd (1979), Pacific Overtures (1976), The Frogs (1974), A Little Night Music (1973), Follies (1971; revised in London, 1987), Company (1970), Anyone Can Whistle (1964) and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (1962), as well as the lyrics for West Side Story (1957), Gypsy (1959), Do I Hear a Waltz? (1965) and additional lyrics for Candide (1973). Side by Side by Sondheim (1976), Marry Me a Little (1981), You're Gonna Love Tomorrow (1983) and Putting It Together (1993/99) are anthologies of his work, as is the new musical Sondheim on Sondheim.

He won Tony Awards for Best Score for a Musical for Passion, Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, A Little Night Music, Follies and Company. All of these shows won the New York Drama Critics Circle Award, as did Pacific Overtures and Sunday in the Park with George, the latter also receiving the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Saturday Night (1954), his first professional musical, finally had its New York premiere in 1999 at Second Stage Theatre.

Watch Erivo, Zegler, Platt, and Odom Jr. perform "Somewhere" from West Side Story here: