VIDEO: City of Glasgow Wind Orchestra Perform Virtual Cover of 'Uptown Funk'

Members of the City of Glasgow Wind Orchestra performed a virtual version of Uptown Funk, recorded in isolation.

According to the Glasgow Times, the orchestra decided to record the song after 5 of their upcoming shows were cancelled due to the current health crisis.

"Uptown Funk is our encore song so it was already in our repertoire," conductor Martin Thomson said.

"It is quite time consuming, we had to get everyone to film their own part because we're all in isolation and some people did it in one take, others took a few more," he revealed.

Thomson said that the group plans to do this again with a different song in the future.

"Not everyone is in the video and more would like to get involved," he said. "So we're looking at doing it again with another song."

Check out the video below!





