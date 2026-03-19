Photos: Nikki M. James, Jordan Fisher, & Andy Karl’s Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (Suffs, The Book of Mormon), stage & screen favorite Jordan Fisher (Moulin Rouge, Hadestown, “To All The Boys”), and Tony Award nominee Andy Karl (Moulin Rouge, Groundhog Day) had their celebratory opening night performance in Little Shop of Horrors this week! Check out photos of the celebration.

Notable attendees included Andrew Rannells, Rory O’Malley, Michael Greif, Michael R. Jackson, Ainsley Melham, Elsa Keefe, and more. An afterparty was held at Miss Nellie’s

Currently joining James, Fisher, and Karl in the cast are Christopher Swan as Mushnik, Christian McQueen as The Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Teddy Yudain, Weston Chandler Long, Mecca Hicks, Jeff Sears, Aveena Sawyer, Mike Masters, Alloria Frayser, Chani Maisonet, Johnny Newcomb, Jonothon Lyons, and Noel MacNeal.

Photo Credit Rebecca Michelson