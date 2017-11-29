VIDEO: Christopher Plummer Replaces Kevin Spacey in New ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD Trailer

Viewers tuning in to the VICTORIA'S SECRET FASHION SHOW on CBS last night were stunned to see that Christopher Plummer has already replaced beleaguered actor Kevin Spacey in a new trailer for ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD. The TV spot marked the debut of Plummer in the role of J. Paul Getty in the upcoming biopic.

The 87-year-old SOUND OF MUSIC star began re-filming scenes from the movie only last week. Talk about a quick turn-around! The Academy Award winner stepped into Spacey's role following multiple allegations of sexual harassment against the HOUSE OF CARDS star. Although the movie had already wrapped, director Ridley Scott made the decision to reshoot all of Spacey's scenes.

In early November, Plummer spoke to ET at the premiere of his new film, THE MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS. The actor said of taking over the role, "It isn't replacing. In a funny way it's starting all over again because it's going to be different, naturally."

Watch the new trailer below:

