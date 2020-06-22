VIDEO: Christine Dwyer and Brittnie Price Perform 'F.F.F.' From New Musical CHAINING ZERO

Chaining Zero, a new musical, continues its series, Chaining Zero Sessions, a web-based concert featuring songs from the show performed by top Broadway, West End and Nashville talent. The newest release is "F.F.F." a song about how best laid life plans don't always turn out the how you expect them to, and you get a "Funny Fuck*ng Feeling" that things aren't going your way.

Watch below!

The performers recorded their parts seperatelty and safely from their own homes in order to help flatten the curve. Christine Dwyer (Nat'l Tours and Broadway: Elphaba in Wicked, Jenna in Waitress, Sylvia Llewelyn Davies in Finding Neverland, Maureen in RENT. Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE) and Brittnie Price (Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream) provided their talents for this installation.



The show has had multiple readings and workshops, the most recent being a 29-Hour reading at the Mary Rodgers Room in Manhattan directed by Christine O'Grady (Hair, The Hello Girls) and music directed by Lili Wosk (Waitress, 1st national tour, Peanut Butter Sessions, Broadway Before Dark). Additional sessions have already been launched on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook that featured the talents of Stephen Christopher Anthony, Jackie Burns, Jeffrey James and Danny Quadrino, with more sessions scheduled to be released in the coming weeks including the talents of Sasha Allen, Rachel Potter and Jay Armstrong Johnson.



Chaining Zero, a musical where stories of struggle, hope, desire and pain intersect with everything you thought you knew about the strangers around you, is written by John Moauro and Griffin Parsons, with additional book by Alana Rader. Music and lyrics are written by established Nashville songwriters, Jeffrey James and Justin Halpin. Having had numerous songs recorded by artists and DJ's in Europe, Australia and the United States, the pair is also responsible for writing and collaborating on songs featured in 150+ film, television and trailer placements on outlets including Showtime, HBO, Netflix, Hulu, cable and all major television networks

