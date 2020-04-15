VIDEO: Check Out the Latest Episode of Joshua Turchin's THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin - Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) continues today, with the release of a new episode featuring special guests: Gabe Amoroso (Medea at BAM, Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Carly Post (Broadway National Tour of Fiddler on the Roof).

Check out the video below!





The Early Night Show With Joshua Turchin-Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, National Tour of A Christmas Story). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You