VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek of Paulo Szot's Upcoming Birdland Concert!
Paulo Szot is stopping by Birdland on September 24 at 7pm ET!
Paulo Szot is stopping by Birdland on September 24 at 7pm ET! Check out a sneak peek of him singing 'Just Once in a Lifetime' accompanied by Billy Stritch below!
BUY TICKETS
Hailed as one of the most acclaimed and versatile baritones in the world, Tony Award winner Paulo Szot will make his Birdland debut as part of the Radio Free Birdland concert series. Accompanied by Billy Stritch at the piano, Mr. Szot will perform songs from the Great American Songbook and Broadway, as well as tunes from his native Brazil. Material will include "Pure Imagination," "Once In A Lifetime," "This Is The Moment," "Being Alive," and ravishing performances of "Some Enchanted Evening" and "This Nearly Was Mine."
Paulo Szot has garnered international acclaim as both an opera singer and an actor. Born in São Paulo to Polish immigrants, Mr. Szot has appeared with most major opera companies throughout the world in Europe, the United States, and his native Brazil. In 2008, he won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Emile De Beque in the Broadway revival of South Pacific at Lincoln Center Theatre, becoming the first Brazilian actor to receive such honors.
More Hot Stories For You
-
10 Broadway Choreography Tutorials You Can Follow Along with At Home!
Looking for something fun to do? Get up and dance with these tutorials from Disney on Broadway, Hamilton choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, Hairspray ...
Broadway Jukebox: 75 Astonishing Act 1 Finales
The greatest creators of Broadway musicals know how best to wrap up an Act- in a major way. Some of the most hummable, memorable tunes in the musical ...
Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction Goes Virtual Today
The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction goes online for the first time today, Sunday, September 20, 2020. ...
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION College Top 8!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 8 in the college category....
Actors' Equity Association Endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris For President and Vice President Of The United States
Actors' Equity Association has announced its endorsement for the 2020 presidential election, supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. ...
Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ron Cephas Jones Become First Father/Daughter Duo to Win Emmy Awards in the Same Year
This weekend, Hamilton alum Jasmine Cephas Jones and her father, stage and screen actor Ron Cephas Jones, became the first father-daughter duo in hist...