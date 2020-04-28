VIDEO: Check Out Rob McClure in Milwaukee Rep's WHAT'S THE TEA? Feature

Rob McClure chatted with Milwaukee Rep's Artistic Director Mark Clements in their What's the Tea? feature as part of their Our Home to Your Home series during the COVID-19 Crisis.

Check out the video below!

Rob McClure received Tony, Drama League, Astaire, and Outer Critics Circle nominations and won Theatre World and Clive Barnes awards for his performance in Chaplin: The Musical. Other Broadway: Beetlejuice; Something Rotten!; Noises Off; Honeymoon In Vegas; I'm Not Rappaport; and Avenue Q; as well as Where's Charley? and Irma La Douce at Encores!. Regional; The MUNY, Paper Mill, Old Globe, Arden, Cleveland Playhouse, A.R.T, Walnut Street, Delaware Theatre, Flat Rock, McCarter, and La Jolla Playhouse. For the film Recursion, Rob won Best Actor at both The Queen's World and Williamsburg Independent film festivals. TV: "Person of Interest," "Elementary," and "The Good Fight."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You