VIDEO: Check Out Footage From Ogunquit Playhouse's Production of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE!

Co-created by TV's Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Mike O'Malley ("Snowpiercer," "The Good Place"), Escape to Margaritaville will have you craving a cheeseburger in paradise with this journey through the music of the incomparable Jimmy Buffett. With direction by Richard J. Hinds (Ogunquit Playhouse's Mamma Mia!) and choreography by Brandon Kelly (Remix at Carowinds), your cares are guaranteed to melt away like sunsets over the beach.

Check out footage from the production below!

Escape to Margaritaville features Cailen Fu (Broadway's Mean Girls) as Rachel, Jake David Smith (Broadway's Frozen) as Tully, Megan Kane (Emojiland) as Tammy, John Antony (US National Tour of Dirty Dancing) as JD, Crystal Sha'nae (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Tour) as Marley, Matt Wolpe (Rock of Ages Hollywood) as Brick, Tyler McKenzie (Broadway's Hamilton) as Jamal, and Anthony J. Gasbarre III (Saturday Night Fever at Maine State Musical Theatre) as Chadd. Courtney Blackmum, Sara Gallo, Shaye Hopkins, Carlos Jimenez, Cassidy Kreuzer and Charles Way round out the Ensemble, alongside Swings J. Antonio Rodriguez and Mia Bergstrom.

With music direction by Haley Bennett (Broadway's Diana: The Musical), scenic design by Nate Bertone (Ogunquit Playhouse's Spamalot), lighting design by Richard Latta (Murder on the Orient Express), sound design by Kevin Heard (Ogunquit Playhouse's Kinky Boots), costume design by Dustin Cross (Ogunquit Playhouse's West Side Story) and wig design by Roxanne De Luna (Ogunquit Playhouse's 42nd Street). Karen Parlato is the Production Stage Manager and Daniel Everett is the Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Binder Casting; Chad Eric Murnane, CSA.

Evening performances are 8:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, with 2:30 p.m. matinees on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Performances may vary week to week; check the full schedule at ogunquitplayhouse.org.