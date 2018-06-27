VIDEO: Chazz Palminteri Chats 'Bringing Back His Voice' for A BRONX TALE

Chazz Palminteri is no stranger to Broadway, but his takeover in A Bronx Tale led him back to voice lessons in addition to the role he knows well. PIX 11 chatted with Palminteri about his return to the stage, check out the video below!

Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri joined the cast of his hit musical A Bronx Tale in the role of Sonny beginning May 24, marking the first time an actor has played the same part in a play, film and stage musical.

Written by Palminteri, A Bronx Tale features music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo, is now playing on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street). The show began previews Thursday, November 3, 2016 and opened Thursday, December 1, 2016.

Chazz Palminteri (Sonny) wrote and performed his one-man show A Bronx Tale for the first time in 1989 before moving it off-Broadway. Mr. Palminteri went on to write the screenplay and co-star in the screen adaptation of A Bronx Tale alongside Robert De Niro. Mr. Palminteri has more than 55 movies to his credit as an actor, writer, and director, including The Usual Suspects, Bullets Over Broadway (Academy Award nomination), Analyze This, Hurlyburly, Mullholland Falls, Faithful (also written by Mr. Palminteri), A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, Yonkers Joe, Jolene and most recently Legend starring Tom Hardy. Mr. Palminteri has had a recurring role on the hit show "Modern Family" and has starred in "Blue Bloods." Mr. Palminteri directed the HBO series "Oz," Showtime's "Women vs Men," and the feature film Noel.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You