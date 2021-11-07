VIDEO: Celebrating 30 Years and 16,000 Performances Backstage at BLUE MAN GROUP!

Blue Man Group, the critically hailed theatrical phenomenon with an open run at New York City's Astor Place Theatre, celebrates 30 years of living in full color with a variety of festivities and special offers planned throughout the month of November including its 16,000th performance at Astor Place Theatre today, November 7 and special birthday performances during the week of November 15.

Since its original debut at Astor Place Theatre in 1991, Blue Man Group has:

Thrown more than 560,000 marshmallows at New York City's Astor Place Theatre

Shared more than 43,000 Twinkies with Blue Man Group New York audience members

Entertained nearly 50 million people in more than 15 countries

Blue Man Group is one of the longest running and most successful off-Broadway productions in New York City. Blue Man Group originally debuted in 1991 at Astor Place Theatre. A dynamic combination of art, music, comedy and technology, Blue Man Group encourages audiences to reconnect with their inner (and outer) child in order to see the world through a new perspective. Three bald and blue men explore today's cultural norms with wonder, poking fun at the audience's collective quirks and reminding them how much they all have in common. The show is continually refreshed with new music, stories, custom instruments and state-of-the-art technology. For tickets, visit: www.blueman.com.

Until you can get back to the the Astor Place Theatre to catch the iconic show, go behind the scenes of the magic with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge!