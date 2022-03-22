VIDEO: Cast of SWEPT AWAY Takes Final Bow at Berkeley Rep

When the world premiere production of Swept Away, with music and lyrics by The Avett Brothers, concluded its third extension at Berkeley Rep on Sunday, March 13, fans had traveled to see the show from every state in the nation, as well as from eight different countries around the world.

Watch the cast members take their final bows below!

In a statement, The Avett Brothers said, "We are deeply grateful to everyone who traveled far and wide to see the world premiere of our musical. This entire experience has been extremely rewarding thanks to both our collaborators and audiences, and we are beyond excited for the future of Swept Away."

Swept Away is set in 1888, off the coast of New Bedford, MA. When a violent storm sinks their whaling ship, four surviving souls - a young man in search of adventure, his older brother who has sworn to protect him, a captain at the end of a long career at sea, and a worldly first mate who has fallen from grace - each face a reckoning: How far will I go to stay alive? And can I live with the consequences?

Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch) blew the roof off Berkeley Rep in 2009 with Green Day's American Idiot. Now he returns with a captivating world premiere musical, this time featuring a book by Tony Award-winning stage and screen writer John Logan (Red, Broadway's Moulin Rouge!, Skyfall, Gladiator), and music and lyrics by "America's biggest roots band" (Rolling Stone) and multiple Grammy Award nominee The Avett Brothers. Choreography is by David Neumann (Hadestown).

Swept Away is produced by special arrangement with Matthew Masten, Sean Hudock, and Madison Wells Live.

Cast members include Wayne Duvall, Adrian Blake Enscoe, John Gallagher, Jr., and Stark Sands. Members of the ensemble include Taurean Everett, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Robert Pendilla, Ben Toomer, Vishal Vaidya, Ryan Watkinson and Jacob Keith Watson.

The creative team includes Chris Miller and Brian Usifer (music arrangement and orchestrations), Julie Wolf (music direction), Sean Kana (music director/music contractor/conductor/keys), Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Susan Hilferty (costume design), Kevin Adams (lighting design), and Kai Harada (sound design).