VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Returns to The West End!

The West End production of the multi award-winning Come From Away has officially returned to its home at The Phoenix Theatre in London! Get a peek inside the company's triumphant return to Gander here!

Winner of every major Best Musical award when it opened in the West End in March 2019, Come From Away tells the remarkable and inspiring true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of 9/11, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but as uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Twenty years ago on 11 September 2001, the world stopped. On 12 September and in the years following, their stories of kindness, generosity and love have moved us all.

The international hit musical has celebrated sold-out, record-breaking engagements on Broadway, in Canada, throughout Australia, and on a 60-city North American Tour.

Come From Away stars Jenna Boyd (Beulah and others), James Doherty (Claude and others), Mary Doherty (Bonnie and others), Mark Dugdale (Kevin T/Garth and others), Alice Fearn (Beverley/Annette and others), Kate Graham (Diane and others), Alasdair Harvey (Nick/Doug and others), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Kevin J/Ali and others), Harry Morrison (Oz and others), Emma Salvo (Janice and others), and Cat Simmons (Hannah and others), with Chiara Baronti, Ricardo Castro, Stuart Hickey, Sorelle Marsh, Alexander McMorran, Micha Richardson, Jennifer Tierney and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

Come From Away features a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair design by David Brian Brown, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

In addition to winning 4 Olivier Awards (London) including "Best New Musical", the Critics' Circle Theatre Award for "Best Musical" (London) and 4 What's On Stage Awards (London) including 'Best New Musical', Come From Away has scooped multiple awards across the globe. In North America they include: the Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical", 5 Outer Critics' Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical", 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical", 4 Helen Hayes Awards (Washington DC) including "Outstanding Production of a Musical", 4 Los Angeles Drama Critics' Circle Awards, 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including "Excellence in Production of a Musical", 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including "Outstanding New Musical", 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including "Best New Musical", 3 Dora Awards (Toronto) including "Outstanding New Musical/Opera" and "Outstanding Production", and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).

