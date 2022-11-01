Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Bruce Springsteen Reveals How Barack Obama Inspired His Broadway Show

A filmed version of Springsteen on Broadway is now streaming on Netflix.

Nov. 01, 2022  

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Bruce Springsteen discussed his recent Broadway show, Springsteen on Broadway. He revealed how former President Obama inspired the show and spoke on how he can potentially do the show for the rest of his life.

"I enjoyed that every single night that I played it. I played 200 plus nights. We did 14 months and I enjoyed it every single night that I did it and found something new in it," Springsteen said.

Bruce Springsteen's historic sold-out series of performances of his one man show "Springsteen On Broadway" began previews on October 3, 2017 and officially opened October 12. The show was extended three times after its initial eight-week run, and closed on Broadway on December 15, 2018, bringing the total number of performances to 236. The show later returned to Broadway in 2020 after the Broadway shutdown.

"It just happened by accident. I got invited to play at the White House and I didn't want to bring the band, obviously, I said, 'Well I'll just come down and play some acoustic music. What can I do that's different? Well I'll just read from my book and I'll play some songs that are related to it."

Based on his worldwide best-selling autobiography 'Born to Run,' "Springsteen on Broadway" was a unique evening with Bruce, his guitar, a piano, and his very personal stories.

"I spent an afternoon or two in my studio and came up with a little show and went down and performed it. It ended up being about 90 minutes of what the Broadway show became. After I played the show, Barack Obama came up to me and said, 'Hey, I know you just did this for us but you should turn this into a show."

"So shortly thereafter I added about a half hour to it and it became the show that I did on Broadway so it developed very naturally and it happened by accident."

After his extensive career as an artist, Springsteen also revealed that he has no plans on retiring and even left the door open to returning to his Broadway show.

"I can't imagine [retiring]. I mean if I got to a point where I was incapacitated or something but ... I don't know if I'll be doing three hour shows but I have so many kinds of music that I can play and do. The Broadway show I can do for the rest of my life in one form or another if I wanted to," he shared.

Bruce Springsteen's recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's 'Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ' (Columbia Records). He has released 18 studio albums, garnered 20 Grammys, won an Oscar and a Tony, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received a Kennedy Center Honor, and was MusiCares' 2013 Person of the Year.

Springsteen's memoir 'Born to Run' (Simon & Schuster) and its companion album 'Chapter and Verse' were released in September 2016, and he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November 2016. Springsteen's The River Tour 2016 was named the year's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar. 'Born to Run' was issued in paperback by Simon & Schuster on September 5, 2017.

Watch the video from the interview here:

