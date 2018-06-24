VIDEO: Broadway Bares Dancers Talk What Pride Means to Them
June is pride month and to celebrate, the dancers of Broadway Bares filmed a video to talk about what pride means to them.
Hear what the stars had to say in the video below!
Happy #Pride to everyone in New York City and across the United States! Last week we asked #BroadwayBares dancers: "What does Pride mean to you?" Hear what they had to say and tell us in the comments below what Pride means to you. Thanks to @ken1868, @arianadebose, @yancygreene, @theonlyjmv, @julius_anthony, @ryannreds, @alisonluff, @demariusr_copes and @themilajam for helping us with this video. #loveislove #lovewins #lgbt #gay #lesbian #bisexual #transgender #lgbtpride
A post shared by Broadway Cares (@bcefa) on Jun 24, 2018 at 8:32am PDT
Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Bares: Game Night raised $1,875,090 with two standing-room-only performances on Sunday, June 17, 2018, at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom.
Stripathon, the online fundraiser led by the show's cast and crew, raised a record-shattering $953,153, marking the third year in a row that Stripathon was the single largest contributor to the grand total.
This year's Broadway Bares gave your ordinary game night a tantalizing twist with unparalleled striptease production numbers inspired by beloved board games, video games and arcade games.