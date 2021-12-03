VIDEO: Bradley Whitford & A CHRISTMAS CAROL Company Tribute Sondheim

The National Tour of the five-time Tony Award-winning production of A Christmas Carol led by three-time Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford paid tribute to Stephen Sondheim following a performance in Los Angeles. Check out the video below.

The production also stars Tony and Emmy Award nominee Kate Burton (Ghost of Christmas Past), and Grammy and SAG Award nominee Alex Newell (Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig).

This magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' timeless story, adapted by Tony Award winner Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and originally directed and conceived by Tony Award winner Matthew Warchus (Matilda) plays the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles (November 30, 2021-January 1, 2022).

In addition to Whitford, Burton, and Newell, the cast includes Chante Carmel as Mrs. Cratchit, Dashiell Eaves as Bob Cratchit, Brandon Gill as Fred, Evan Harrington as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch as Father/Marley, Sarah Hunt as Belle, Alex Nee as Ferdy/Nicholas, Sebastian Ortiz and Cade Robertson alternating as Tiny Tim, Brett Ryback as George, Harry Thornton as Young Ebenezer, Glory Yepassis-Zembrou as Little Fan, and Grace Yoo as Jess. Andrew Mayer and Celia Mei Rubin are Standbys. Eight cast members - Eaves, Gill, Harrington, Hoch, Hunt, Nee, Ortiz, and Rubin - return from the original Broadway cast.

This timeless - and timely - tale of isolation and redemption welcomes theatergoers into an immersive experience that is brimming with Christmas spirit. The production features dazzling staging, moving storytelling, and 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."

A Christmas Carol features scenic and costume design by Tony Award winner Rob Howell; lighting design by Tony Award winner Hugh Vanstone; sound design by Tony Award winner Simon Baker; music, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Christopher Nightingale; music direction by Remy Kurs; music supervision by Paul Staroba; music coordination by Howard Joines; casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger; movement by Lizzi Gee; and direction by Thomas Caruso.