VIDEO: Billy Porter Discusses the 'Be An Arts Hero' Initiative on MSNBC's MORNING JOE

Porter Is Advocating for Emergency Economic Relief for the Arts

On Wednesday, July 29, Billy Porter was a guest on MSNBC's MORNING JOE to talk about the "Be An Arts Hero" Initiative. The initiative would provide emergency economic relief for the arts industry.

"The arts and culture are the second largest economic driver in the nation," actor Billy Porter says about urging Senate to pass emergency arts relief. "This is language that the GOP understands. Because this is about money."

Porter continued, "This is unacceptable, and Congress needs to act."

The current relief for the arts industry runs out on August 1, and Porter is advocating for Congress to pass emergency relief for the arts and culture industry by the 1st. Currently, 94% of those in the arts report income loss, with 62% remaining fully unemployed, and 12,000 arts institutions wont survive, with 40% having no target date for re-opening.

