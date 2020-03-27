VIDEO: Ben Glasstone Performs 'Waiting to Begin' From BEAM2020 Musical, THE RHYTHMICS

BEAM2020, the UK's leading showcase for new British musical theatre, was set for March 26 and 27, but unfortunately was cancelled due to the current health crisis.

The musical The Rhythmic was set to premiere today, and since it was unable to, Metta Theatre took to YouTube and Twitter to share a song from the show.

Listen to 'Waiting to Begin' by Poppy Burton-Morgan and Ben Glasstone. The song is performed by Ben Glasstone, as well.

Check out the video below!





